Punjab reports 761 new coronavirus cases, 35 deaths

LAHORE: 761 new cases of the novel coronavirus (COVID-19) were reported in Punjab in the last 24 hours, taking the total number of infections in the province to 76,262.

According to the Primary and Secondary Healthcare Department, 35 more people died due to complications related to the virus, taking the death toll in the province to 1,762. Thus far, 27,488 patients have been cured of the disease in the province.

A total of 501,509 tests have been conducted in the province thus far.

91 more people lost their lives in the country in the past 24 hours due to the novel coronavirus, taking the death toll to 4,395.

According to latest data of the National Command and Operation Centre (NCOC), 4,133 new infections were detected after 22,418 tests were conducted in the previous 24 hours, taking the national tally of cases to 213,470.

More than 1.3 million tests have been conducted in the country while 108,273 COVID-19 patients are undergoing treatment and 100,802 patients have recuperated from the disease.

84,640 cases have been detected in Sindh so far, 76,262 in Punjab, 26,598 in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, 10,476 in Balochistan, 12, 912 in Islamabad, 1,093 in Azad Jammu and Kashmir and 1,489 in Gilgit Baltistan.

