Punjab reports more than 100 Covid-19 deaths in single day

LAHORE: Punjab reported 103 more deaths from the novel coronavirus over the last 24 hours, the second highest single-day tally for the province so far.

According to the Primary and Secondary Healthcare Department, the provincial tally has jumped to 7,664 with addition of 103 fatalities.

As many as 2,969 new infections were reported during the same period, taking the total number of confirmed cases in the province to 276,535. Of the new cases, Lahore reported a record 1,454 infections.

Rawalpindi reported 292 cases, Faisalabad 244, Multan 173, Sargodha 145, and Bahawalpur 117.

The novel coronavirus claimed 148 more lives in Pakistan during the last 24 hours, taking the overall death toll to 16,600. The tally is the third-highest coronavirus since the pandemic emerged last year.

The National Command and Operation Centre (NCOC) said the country reported 148 more deaths from the pandemic, while 5,499 new cases were reported during the same period.

