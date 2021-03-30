Punjab sees 2,467 new Covid-19 cases, 73 deaths in 24 hours

LAHORE: Punjab recorded as many as 2,467 new cases of COVID-19 and 73 deaths in the last 24 hours, the provincial health department said in a statement on Tuesday.

In a day 73 more patients of the disease died by coronavirus in the province, Punjab’s Primary and Secondary Healthcare Department stated. The tally of total deaths by Covid-19 in the province has reached 6,317, the health department stated.

Also Read: Punjab announces ‘effective’ lockdown in districts with over 12% Covid positivity rate

Lahore reported 1,402 new cases of the virus in a single day, according to the health department.

In the third wave of Covid-19, steep surge of infections being reported in Pakistan’s largest province causing serious concerns across the country.

Also Read: Pakistan records 100 Covid deaths, 4,084 infections in a day

On Monday, Chief Minister Usman Buzdar announced a set of new restrictions to halt the spread of the coronavirus in the province. Speaking to the media after chairing a high-level meeting to take stock of the current Covid-19 situation in the province, he announced that markets will close at 6pm.

“We have decided to impose an effective lockdown in districts with over 12 per cent Covid-19 positivity rate from April 1,” CM Buzdar announced, adding it will continue until April 11. “The effective lockdown doesn’t mean that we are closing down everything,” he cleared.

Comments

comments