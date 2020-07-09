Punjab sees 988 more coronavirus cases, 26 fatalities

LAHORE: 988 new cases of the novel coronavirus were reported in Punjab in the last 24 hours, taking the total number of cases in the province to 84,587.

According to details, 26 more people died due to complications related to the virus, taking the death toll in the province to 1,955. More than 51,000 patients have so far recuperated from the disease in the province.

More than 555,00 tests have been conducted in the province.

Earlier today, Provincial Health Minister Dr Yasmin Rashid said the pandemic seemingly peaked in the month of June.

Speaking in ARY News’ morning programme Bakhabar Savera, she said cases of coronavirus are declining across the country.

“It appears that the peak time of the pandemic has passed in June,” the health minister said, adding strict lockdown will be enforced in areas reporting a higher number of cases under the government’s smart lockdown strategy.

