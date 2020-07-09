LAHORE: As coronavirus cases appear to be on the decline in Punjab, Provincial Health Minister Dr Yasmin Rashid says the pandemic seemingly peaked in the month of June.

Speaking in ARY News’ morning programme Bakhabar Savera, she said cases of coronavirus are declining across the country.

“It appears that the peak time of the pandemic has passed in June,” the health minister said, adding strict lockdown will be enforced in areas reporting a higher number of cases under the government’s smart lockdown strategy.

She said the smart lockdown enforced in worst-affected areas of Lahore yielded positive results, urging the people to continue taking precautions to keep the disease at bay.

Those recuperating from the virus will also have to follow precautions, she said and ruled out the possibility of the recovered patients contracting the virus again in next six months.

Besides, Dr Yasmeen Rashid said plasma collection facilities have been set up in Lahore and other cities.

