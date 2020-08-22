Qamar Zaman Kaira meets Sheikh Rasheed to discuss ‘political situation’

LAHORE: Contacts have been established between the incumbent federal government and Pakistan People’s Party as the latter’s Qamar Zaman Kaira met with the Railways Minister Sheikh Rasheed Ahmad, ARY NEWS reported on Saturday.

The meeting between the two was held at the Railways Headquarters in Lahore.

According to sources, issues pertaining to the political situation in the country were discussed during the meeting between Sheikh Rasheed Ahmad and the Qamar Zaman Kaira.

According to details, the meeting between the two sides came after Pakistan Peoples Party Parliamentarian (PPPP) President Asif Ali Zardari on August 16 said that Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) had always stabbed him in the back.

Addressing a PPP’s central executive committee (CEC) meeting, Asif Ali Zardari said that the PPP always supported PML-N but in response, the party always cheated him and his party.

He maintained that they will call a separate all parties conference (APC) if PML-N backtracked on his stance, said sources. Zardari said that PPP believed in democracy, adding that they will face conspiracies bravely.

Cracks had started to appear between the Pakistan Peoples Party (PPP) and Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) leaderships after the latter showed no interest in mounting pressure on the incumbent federal government.

According to sources, PPP Chairman Bilawal Bhutto Zardari had left Lahore after a week-long visit and during the stay, several attempts were made to make contact with the PML-N leadership.

“The PML-N leadership did not give a satisfactory response to the approaches made by the PPP,” they had said. The sources had said that the opposition had suggested holding a multi-party conference before the passage of federal Budget 2020-21.

