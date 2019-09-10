AJK to observe 71st Death Anniversary of Quaid-e-Azam tomorrow

MUZAFFARABAD: Azad Jammu and Kashmir is set to observe the death anniversary of the founder of Pakistan, Quaid e Azam, Muhammad Ali Jinnah on Wednesday (tomorrow) with utmost reverence, ARY News reported on Tuesday.

Simple but impressive programs will be organized by various social, political, governmental and non-governmental organizations and forums in various parts of AJK including the state’s metropolis Muzaffarabad, as well as divisional headquarters of Mirpur, Rawalakot and all ten district headquarters of the liberated territory to pay rich tributes to the Father of the Nation.

Read More: Kashmiris are pursuing path of Karbala’s martyrs: Firdous Ashiq Awan

The day will dawn with special prayers in mosques for the integrity, solidarity, and prosperity of Pakistan and AJK, freedom of all occupied Muslim homelands including Occupied Jammu Kashmir from the long-standing Indian yoke will be sought from Allah Almighty.

Similarly, special ceremonies to observe the death anniversary of Quaid-e-Azam will be held in all districts and tehsil headquarters of Azad Jammu & Kashmir under the auspices of various social, political and intellectual organizations with due solemnity and reverence through recalling the heroic struggle of the Muslims of the subcontinent for the emergence of their separate homeland Pakistan under the sincere, vibrant and dynamic leadership of Quaid-e-Azam.

Read More: Curfew enters 37th day in occupied Kashmir

Speakers will pay tributes to the founder of Pakistan besides, highlighting his hectic life, ideas, and achievements which led to the establishment of the separate homeland for the Muslims of the Sub-continent.

From the 1930s, Jinnah suffered from tuberculosis. Only his sister and a few others close to him were aware of this. After one year of creation of Pakistan, Jinnah died in Karachi on September 11, 1948, at the age of 71.

Comments

comments