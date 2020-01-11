PM Imran summons report on ‘cowardly terrorist attack’ in Quetta

ISLAMABAD: Prime Minister Imran Khan has summoned an immediate report on Friday’s “condemnable cowardly terrorist attack” in Quetta.

Taking to Twitter, the prime minister said: “I have demanded an immediate report on the condemnable cowardly terrorist attack in Quetta targeting a mosque & people at prayers.”

He asked the Balochistan government to ensure all medical facilities are provided to the injured.

“Martyred DSP Haji Amanullah was a brave & exemplary officer,” he added.

At least 15 people, including Deputy Superintendent of Police (DSP) Ammanullah, were martyred and scores injured after a blast ripped through a mosque located in Quetta’s Satellite Town area.

The blast occurred during Magrib prayers inside the mosque, leaving 15 people martyred including DSP Amanullah and the imam of the mosque, police had said.

Shortly after the terrorist incident, Prime Minister Khan and Chief of Army Staff General Qamar Javed Bajwa had condemned the blast and prayed for early recovery of the injured.

