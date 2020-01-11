CTD registers FIR of Quetta blast against unknown attackers

QUETTA: The Counter-Terrorism Department (CTD) Saturday registered an FIR of Friday’s blast in Satellite Town in the provincial capital that martyred at least 15 people and injured 20 others.

The case was registered against unknown attackers under charges of murder, attempted murder, and other relevant provisions read with Section 7 of the Anti-Terrorism Act.

Police say they are investigating the explosion as evidence is being collected from the spot.

At least 15 people, including Deputy Superintendent of Police (DSP) Ammanullah, were martyred and scores injured after a blast ripped through a mosque located in Quetta’s Satellite Town area.

The blast occurred during Magrib prayers inside the mosque, leaving 15 people martyred including DSP Amanullah and the prayer leader, police had said.

Shortly after the terrorist attack, Prime Minister Imran Khan and Chief of Army Staff General Qamar Javed Bajwa had condemned the blast and prayed for early recovery of the injured. The prime minister sought a report on the blast from the authorities concerned.

