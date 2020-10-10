FM Qureshi urges opposition to postpone protest owing to COVID-19 pandemic

MULTAN: Foreign Minister Shah Mehmood Qureshi on Saturday urged the opposition parties to postpone their protest owing to the second wave of the novel coronavirus in the country, ARY News reported.

Talking to journalists in Multan, FM Qureshi underscored the need for adopting precautionary measures to keep the people safe from the COVID-19 pandemic.

There was no threat to democracy or the government from the opposition’s rallies, he said and added that there was no unity in the ranks of the opposition. FM Qureshi urged the opposition to review their decision to keep the people safe from the COVID-19.

The foreign minister termed the protest a tactic to divert people’s attention from the ongoing accountably process in the country.

He asked the opposition to refrain from carrying out the agenda of the enemies by creating instability in the country. FM Qureshi urged the masses to take notice of the opposition’s behavior.

Read More: Opposition parties only want to save their corruption: PM Imran Khan

Earlier on October 9, Prime Minister (PM) Imran Khan had said that all the opposition leaders had gathered at one platform to save their corruption.

Addressing the seminar of PTI Lawyers Forum in Islamabad, he had said that opposition parties had only one agenda to halt the process of accountability.

“They do not believe in rule of law in the country.”

PM Imran Khan had said he would not come under pressure tactics of the opposition parties and vowed to continue the accountability process. Former president Pervez Musharraf after succumbing to pressure gave NRO to both Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz and the Pakistan People’s Party, PM Khan had claimed.

