Rabi Pirzada acquitted in case related to keeping exotic animals as pet

LAHORE: A local court in Lahore has acquitted singer Rabi Pirzada in a case related to keeping exotic animals including snakes, alligator and pythons as pets, ARY News reported on Thursday.

The verdict was announced by judge Haris Siddiqui after the conclusion of the arguments by lawyers of both sides. Pirzada’s counsel in his arguments said that his client has no involvement in the case, whereas, the wildlife protection department had initiated action before acquiring search warrant by the concerned authorities.

The lawyer added the wildlife department has deliberately target Rabi Pirzada through the action over a personal feud. He sought the court to order acquittal of his client in the case.

On the other hand, the officials of Punjab’s Wildlife Department insisted that Ms Pirzada has illegally kept the dangerous reptiles as pets and sought further action against her.

It is pertinent to mention here that the singer Rabi Pirzada was facing charges of keeping exotic animals including alligators, snakes, pythons and other reptiles as pets.

The Punjab Wildlife Protection and Parks Department had also submitted a challan in a local court against Pirzada after the emergence of her pictures and videos with the animals which had violated the Wildlife Act.

Ms Pirzada, while talking exclusively to ARY News programme Bakhabar Savera, also revealed details of keeping the reptiles at her residence and saloon.

