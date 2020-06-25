Railways Minister Sheikh Rasheed wins battle against coronavirus

RAWALPINDI: Federal Minister for Pakistan Railways Sheikh Rasheed Ahmed has recuperated from the novel coronavirus and is likely to be discharged from a hospital today, ARY News reported.

Awami Muslim League (AML) leader Sheikh Rashid Shafique confirmed the minister took a second test for the contagion, which has been declared negative. He said Sheikh Rasheed will likely be discharged today from the military hospital where he has been undergoing treatment after he was diagnosed with the virus.

He expressed gratitude to the nation over prayers for the federal minister’s recovery.

Earlier, on June 14, Sheikh Rasheed Ahmad was admitted to the Military Hospital Rawalpindi after he was feeling quite unwell, according to the minister’s spokesperson. He had tested positive for coronavirus on June 08.

He had gone into self-isolation at his home after testing positive for the virus. The spokesperson said that the minister was asymptomatic but he had been taking necessary precautionary measures and quarantined himself for 14 days on the advice of doctors.

