Sheikh Rasheed urges people to take coronavirus seriously

RAWALPINDI: Federal Minister for Railways Sheikh Rashid Ahmad, who recently tested positive for coronavirus, has urged the nation to take the pandemic seriously and adopt precautionary measures, ARY News reported on Sunday.

Sheikh Rasheed Ahmed was shifted to a hospital last night as he was feeling unwell.

The family sources, however, denied that the Awami Muslim League (AML) leader was shifted to a hospital over any complications due to COVID-19.

The Railways minister, in his message, said that his condition is stable and recovering. The minister also thanked the nation who prayed for his recovery.

He appealed the nation to follow and adopt the precautionary measures to remain safe from coronavirus.

It is pertinent to mention here that Sheikh Rashid Ahmad had tested positive for coronavirus on June 08. A spokesperson for Pakistan Railways told media that the federal minister went into self-isolation at his home after testing positive for the virus.

It may be noted that several top politicians have tested positive for COVID-19 in the country as virus tally is moving towards its peak.

Some of the prominent politicians who have contracted COVID-19 include two former prime ministers Shahid Khaqan Abbasi and Yousuf Raza Gilani, PML-N President and Opposition Leader in National Assembly Shehbaz Sharif, Governor Sindh Imran Ismail, former federal minister Ahsan Iqbal and several others.

Many members of the Parliament and members of the provincial assemblies have also contracted the virus as they attend or plan to join budget sessions in the respective assemblies.

