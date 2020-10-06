LAHORE: An anti-terrorism court here on Tuesday extended interim bail of PML-N leaders Rana Sanaullah and Captain (retd) Safdar until October 12 in the NAB office attack case.

The accused appeared before the anti-terrorism court as it resumed hearing the case. Safdar moved an application seeking exemption from personal appearance, which was granted.

Read More: Police add terrorism charges to case against Maryam, others

Rana Sanaullah and Captain (retd) Safdar are among the PML-N members nominated in the case.

On Aug 11, violence erupted outside the National Accountability Bureau (NAB) office as PML-N workers and police contingents clashed with each other shortly after the arrival of Maryam Nawaz there in a land acquisition case.

Read More: Vehicle part of Maryam’s caravan taken into custody

Chuhang police had incorporated terrorism charges in the FIR, after which the case was transferred to the ATC.

Comments

comments