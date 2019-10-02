Rana Sanaullah moves LHC to seek bail in drug case

LAHORE: Punjab’s former law minister and Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) stalwart Rana Sanaullah has filed a petition in the Lahore High Court (LHC), seeking bail in the drug case, ARY News reported on Wednesday.

The PML-N leader is currently on the judicial remand in the case of the alleged recovery of drugs from his vehicle.

He has made an investigation officer (IO) of the Anti-Narcotics Force (ANF) respondent in his plea.

“The government has arrested me in fake drug case over criticising its policies”, Rana Sanaullah alleged in his petition submitted in the LHC.

Furthermore, he said, the delay of lodging of the FIR against him in the case, raises serious questions. He pleaded the court to order his release on the bail in the case.

In a previous hearing of the case, the ANF special court had dismissed a bail plea of Rana Sanaullah.

The court, however, had approved the bail of five co-accused in the case.

In the month of July, the Anti-Narcotics Force (ANF) had submitted challan against PML-N leader in a case pertaining to the alleged recovery of heroin from his car.

