ISLAMABAD: Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) Punjab president Rana Sanaullah’s name has been put on the Exit Control List (ECL) in a drug case, ARY News reported.

Sources relayed the name of Sanaullah who faces drug smuggling charges instituted by the Anti-Narcotics Force (ANF) against him has been put on the no-fly list along with the names of PML-N vice president Maryam Nawaz and another party leader Javed Latif.

Read More: Maryam Nawaz’s name placed on ECL in CSM case: sources

Rana Sanaullah was released from prison on bail on Dec 26 after furnishing two surety bonds worth Rs1 million each.

He was arrested last year in July by the ANF Lahore team from the Islamabad-Lahore motorway near the Sukheki area. According to ANF spokesperson, drugs were recovered from the PML-N leader’s car.

The PML-N MNA and State Minister for Narcotics Control Shehryar Afridi had engaged in a verbal war during Tuesday’s session of the National Assembly.

Speaking on the floor of the house, Sanaullah challenged the minister to prove his allegations against him.

Another PML-N MNA Khwaja Asif requested a copy of the Holy Quran be brought from the assembly library after Rana Sanaullah’s challenge which was then given to the federal minister for narcotics control.

Read More: Rana Sanaullah challenges Shehryar Afridi to prove allegations

Comments

comments