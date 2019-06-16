Six suspects arrested by Rangers during Karachi raids

KARACHI: Rangers personnel have arrested six suspected criminals during separate raids conducted in different parts of Karachi, spokesperson said.

According to the spokesperson, the suspects were identified as Adil alias Lamba, Owais alias Anuwala, Danish, Meesam Mehdi, Amshed and Shaikh Umar.

The arrested persons were involved in robberies and street crimes, whereas, weapons, ammunition and stolen items were also recovered from their possession.

Read More: 19 suspected criminals nabbed during Rangers’ raids in Karachi

The spokesperson added that the raids were conducted in Kharadar, Maripur, Memon Goth and Gadap areas of the metropolis.

Earlier on June 1, at least 13 suspected criminals were arrested by Rangers’ personnel during separate raids conducted in Karachi.

According to Rangers’ spokesperson, the nabbed persons include extortionist, dacoit and street criminals.

He added that stolen items, arms and bullets were also recovered from their possession.

Read More: Rangers establish heatstroke relief centres in Karachi, interior Sindh

The spokesperson said that three suspects belonging to Lyari gang war were arrested during raids in Baghdadi and Garden areas.

Earlier on May 30, at least 19 suspected criminals had been arrested during separate raids conducted by Rangers’ teams in different parts of Karachi on Thursday, said the spokesperson.

The spokesperson said that the raids were carried out in Bilal Colony, Kharadar, Gadap, Khokhrapar and Saudabad, Zaman Town, Sharafi Goth, Landhi, Mithadar, Ferozabad and Memon Goth neighbourhoods of the metropolis today.

The detainees include criminals involved in target killing, dacoities, street crimes and drug smuggling.

Comments

comments