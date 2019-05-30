19 suspected criminals nabbed during Rangers’ raids in Karachi

KARACHI: At least 19 suspected criminals were arrested during separate raids conducted by Rangers’ teams in different parts of Karachi on Thursday, the spokesperson said.

The spokesperson said that the raids were carried out in Bilal Colony, Kharadar, Gadap, Khokhrapar and Saudabad, Zaman Town, Sharafi Goth, Landhi, Mithadar, Ferozabad and Memon Goth neighbourhoods of the metropolis today.

The detainees include criminals involved in target killing, dacoities, street crimes and drug smuggling.

According to the spokesperson, extortionists, motorcycle thieves and illegal arms holders were also among the arrested criminals.

During the raids, the paramilitary forces also recovered illegal ammunition, stolen valuables and narcotics.

The alleged criminals were handed over to local police for carry out legal action against the crimes.

On May 19, Sindh Rangers had nabbed six suspects during a raid in Karachi.

The spokesperson of Sindh Rangers said the captured suspects were involved in various incidents of robberies in the metropolis. He said weapons, rounds and looted valuable items were recovered from their possession during raid in Ferozabad area.

The spokesman said separately the paramilitary force had foiled the attempt to steal water in Badin. He said a case had been registered against 27 persons over water theft.

He said the suspects had installed illegal water connections at 23 points.

