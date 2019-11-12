GUJRANWALA: Police on Tuesday arrested a person accused of committing sexual assault with children in Gujranwala, ARY News reported.

The police also recovered obscene videos of children from the possession of the accused. “The accused is shifted to the Ahmed Nagar Police station for further probe and registration of a case,” said the police.

The authorities would also probe into the claims of parents that the rape accused also transferred the videos to international websites.

The victims were between the ages of nine years to 15 years and belong to the same village.

Chunian Rape Case has once again brought a spotlight on the issue of children being raped and harassed in the country. Suspected child rapist identified as Sohail Shehzad, who had murdered four minor boys in Chunian, was arrested by undercover police officers which searched over 4,500 houses and even sold food items on carts to nab the cold-blooded rapist-cum-murderer.

The issue came into spotlight when four children between eight to 12 years of age had gone missing in Chunian since June.

A wave of shock and terror gripped Chunian when the police recovered the bodies.

The undercover police officers including women personnel played a vital role in the arrest of the suspected child rapist, whose arrest was announced by Punjab Chief Minister Usman Buzdar on October 1.

