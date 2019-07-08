Sheikh Rasheed holds Maryam responsible for Nawaz’s downfall

RAWALPINDI: Federal Railways Minister Sheikh Rasheed has held Maryam Nawaz responsible for Nawaz Sharif’s downfall, ARY News reported on Monday.

“Daughter played a vital role in drowning her father”, Rasheed said while talking to media in Rawalpindi.

The minister said another Butt has surfaced after Gullu Butt, who vandalized properties in Model Town.

Commenting on the video of the accountability judge Arshad Malik, he said forensic audit of the suspicious video will make everything crystal clear.

Maryam claimed the judge was blackmailed into convicting Nawaz without any evidence in a video showed during her press conference.

Accountability court Judge Arshad Malik, who sentenced former prime minister Nawaz Sharif to jail had denied Maryam Nawaz’s allegations.

In a press release issued here from Islamabad, Judge Malik said that video clip is not representative of their conversation. He said the video was not reflective of what he said to Nasir Butt.

“PML-N, Nawaz’s family, tried to bribe during the trial and when he didn’t cooperate, they threatened him”, Malik continued.

If I had to succumb to pressure or threats, I wouldn’t acquit him in one case and convict him in the other, he asserted.

