RAW behind multiple hand grenade attacks in Sindh, find investigators

KARACHI: Indian intelligence agency, RAW, is behind the multiple hand grenade attacks in the city, security officials have found after a thorough probe, ARY NEWS reported citing sources.

According to the investigators probing the matter, multiple attacks were carried out in the province especially in Karachi where unidentified men hurled RGD1 hand grenades to cause panic and casualties.

“We have tracked the use of similar hand grenades, RGD1 explosives, in the attacks,” they said adding that recent attacks point out support of the RAW to the local terror module that is behind the attacks.

The sources said that the law enforcement authorities have arrested 12 people during separate raids in the city. “They are undergoing an investigation process currently,” they said.

The attacks have been carried out in Gulshan-e-Hadeed, Hub Chowki, Manzil Pump, Gulistan-e-Jauhar, Liaquatabad area of the city besides also launching attacks in Ghotki and Larkana areas of the city.

Earlier in the day, the Karachi police claimed to have arrested 12 people following a raid in different areas of the metropolis in connection with a grenade blast reported in Gulshan-e-Hadeed last night.

The investigation team is collecting more evidence with the help of CCTV cameras installed around the blast site.

Moreover, the Additional IG Karachi Ghulam Nabi Memon has suspended SHO Steel Town for showing negligence in a grenade blast carried out by unidentified assailants in Gulshan-e-Hadeed area of Karachi on Tuesday night.

The unidentified men hurled a grenade on the Jashan-e-Azadi stalls in Gulshan-e-Hadeed area. According to BDS, the terrorists have used Russian-made RGD-1 grenade in the attack.

