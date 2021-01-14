RAW-linked ‘terrorist’ arrested in Keamari operation

KARACHI: Karachi police claimed on Thursday to have arrested a suspected terrorist said to be linked to Indian intelligence agency RAW, reported ARY News.

Keamari SSP Fida Hussain Janweri said the Keamari police acting in collaboration with intelligence agencies arrested Mansoor Ali alias Anil in a targeted operation carried out in the port city’s Ittehad Town.

One kilogramme of explosive material, two receivers, one pistol and other things were seized from his possession, he said, claiming the alleged terrorist got training in India and had been involved in carrying out recce for terrorist activities.

On December 23, police had arrested two terrorists linked to the Indian spy agency in Karachi.

According to SSP Fida Hussain, acting on a tip-off, a police party conducted a raid at a house in Ittehad Town and apprehended two alleged terrorists belonging to a RAW-backed group.

Six kilograms of explosive material, hand grenades, arms, ammunition and other material were recovered from their possession, he added. The police officer said that the suspects were involved in the killing of law-enforcement agencies’ personnel and a hand grenade attack on a school in Larkana.

