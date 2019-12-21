Reference against Justice Waqar Seth sent to SJC

KARACHI: A reference against Justice Waqar Seth, who awarded death sentence to former president Pervez Musharraf and hang his body for three days at Islamabad’s D-Chowk, on Saturday sent to the Supreme Judicial Council (SJC).

پرویز مشرف کی لاش تین دن تک ڈی چوک پر لٹکانے کا فیصلہ دینے کا معاملہ پرویز مشرف کی لاش تین دن تک ڈی چوک پر لٹکانے کا فیصلہ دینے کا معاملہ — جسٹس وقار احمد سیٹھ کیخلاف ریفرنس چیئرمین سپریم جوڈیشل کونسل کو ارسال — ریفرنس محمود اختر نقی نے ارسال کیا ہے — مشرف سے متعلق جسٹس وقار احمد سیٹھ کا فیصلہ غیرقانونی اور غیر آئینی ہے، مجوزہ ریفرنس#ARYNews Posted by ARY News on Saturday, December 21, 2019

The reference was forwarded by Mehmood Akhtar Naqvi to the Supreme Judicial Council against Justice Waqar Seth. “The judgment of Justice Waqar against Pervez Musharraf is unconstitutional and unlawful”, the reference reads.

The reference further reads that the judgment is a mala fide and against the Shariah and human rights.

The reference pleads the SJC to null and void the verdict against former president Pervez Musharraf and an action against Justice Waqar Seth demanded.

Read more: Govt decides to file reference against special court judge

High Treason Case

The special court on Tuesday awarded death sentence to former president Pervez Musharraf in high treason case against him.

The special court, headed by Justice Waqar Ahmad Seth decided the high treason case with 2-1 split verdict against the former President and Military Chief.

Read more: Army won’t allow anyone to spread anarchy in country: DG ISPR

According to the detailed verdict, Justice Waqar Seth and Justice Shahid Kareem awarded death sentence to the former president, while another member of the bench Justice Nazir Akbar had written a dissenting note and announced to set Pervez Musharraf free of the charges.

Comments

comments