Opposition’s Rehbar Committee announces to hold rallies in four provincial capitals on July 25

ISLAMABAD: Opposition parties’ Rehbar Committee meeting has decided to hold public gatherings in all four provincial capitals of the country on July 25, ARY News reported on Monday.

As per sources, the decision was made in a meeting of the Opposition’s Rehbar Committee presided over by the Chairman of Rehbar Committee, Akram Durrani.

The meeting decided to hold public gatherings in all four provincial capitals of the country including Karachi, Lahore, Quetta and Peshawar.

Pakistan Peoples Party (PPP) Chairman Bilawal Bhutto Zardari will lead the public gathering in Karachi while Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) leader Maryam Nawaz will head the public gathering in Lahore.

Read more: Opposition nominates Hasil Bizenjo for Senate Chairman office

Likewise, Jamiat Ulema-e-Islam (F) JUI-F chief Maulana Fazulur-Rehman will be the host of a public rally in Peshawar.

Hasil Bizenjo and Mahmood Khan Achakzai will supervise the rally in Quetta. Sources said that PML-N leader Maryam Nawaz will also participate in the public rally of Quetta.

On the other hand, a consultative meeting of opposition parties in the upper house of parliament has been summoned tomorrow (Tuesday) to discuss a no-trust motion against Senate chairman Sadiq Sanjrani.

In the last meeting of the Rehbar Committee that took place on July 11, Mir Hasil Bizenjo was nominated as opposition parties’ candidate for Chairman Senate office.

Addressing a press conference, after the Rehbar Committee session, Akram Durrani had said that the opposition parties had agreed over the name of Hasil Bizenjo and members of all opposition parties’ will vote for him.

