‘Decision for reopening schools to be reviewed if COVID cases spike again’

PESHAWAR: Khyber Pakhtunkhwa (KP) minister Shaukat Yousafzai has hinted reviewing the decision for reopening educational institutions if a spike is seen in COVID-19 cases, ARY News reported on Friday.

Shaukat Yousafzai said in a statement that they cannot put the lives of students in danger and a unanimous decision will be made for educational institutions after witnessing a rise in COVID-19 cases.

“It had been decided to reopen educational institutions in phases in order to observe the rate of COVID-19 spread. We will take strict action against the education centres involved in the violation of standard operating procedures (SOPs).”

Read: Eight school teachers test positive for coronavirus in Peshawar

“COVID-19 cases in Pakistan have been significantly reduced by following the SOPs. The government is very careful about the health of the students. All major chains of schools are adopting precautionary measures. KP Chief Minister [Mahmood Khan] is willing to visit schools by himself to check the arrangements.”

Shaukat Yousafzai warned that the government will those schools for 15 to 30 days over violation of SOPs.

Earlier in the day, thirteen more educational institutes have been closed in the last 24 hours for not following standard operating procedures (SOPs) designated to curb coronavirus spread in the country.

Read: 22 educational institutions sealed over neglecting coronavirus SOPs: NCOC

According to the National Command and Operation Centre (NCOC), ten educational institutes have been closed in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa (KP) while three were sealed in Sindh.

It may be noted that so far 35 educational institutions have been shut over failing to implement coronavirus SOPs.

Yesterday, as many as 22 educational institutions have been sealed over neglecting standard operating procedures (SOPs) designed to control over coronavirus spread, said National Command and Operation Centre (NCOC).

Comments

comments