Resident of Karachi abducted after being fooled by ‘female voice’ on phone

KARACHI: A resident of Orangi Town area of the metropolis was abducted on Saturday after being fooled over the phone by abductors, ARY News reported.

According to details, the abductors pretended to be a woman on the other end of the phone and mimicked a females voice to lure the innocent man in.

The man was called to district Kashmore in Sindh and was later taken, hostage.

The Additional Inspector General (AIG) Sukkur revealed that a ransom was sought by the abductors for the release of the man.

The man has since been released by his captives after the ransom was paid off, the abductors remain at large to this day.

Earlier on January 11, police recovered three minor boys who were abducted in the port city’s Mominabad area and arrested three suspects behind their abduction.

According to the Mominabad police, the boys’ ages range between eleven and thirteen years.

Police officials said they had received reports about three children have gone missing one after another in the Mominabad area a few days back.

The arrested suspects, identified as Waheed Baloch, Hafeez, and Iqbal, made shocking revelations in their statements before the police.

