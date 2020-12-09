SIALKOT: Prime Minister Imran Khan says Sialkot is going to become an even bigger export hub of Pakistan.

Addressing the inauguration ceremony of AirSial here today, the premier expressed the hope that the city’s business community will run the airline like it has been running the Sialkot airport, creating a competitive environment for other airlines, including PIA, to improve their service.

About the pandemic, he said the government not only saved its people but also their livelihoods. Taking aim at opposition leaders, he said they criticised him for not declaring a blanket lockdown in the country during first wave of coronavirus and gave an example of India imposing complete lockdown but are now holding rallies as the pandemic’s second wave rages on.

PM Imran Khan said Covid-19 cases are on the rise, warning “If we don’t take precautions, this winter will be difficult for us.”

He said all-out efforts are afoot to encourage our business community to help bring about revival of industrialisation. His is the first government whose policy is to industrialise the country after the 1960s, remove hurdles being faced by businessmen and promote ease of doing business, he pointed out.

This will help create wealth, thereby fighting poverty and uplifting underdeveloped areas, he added.

The prime minister said there is a need for wealth creation. “We won’t be able to pull people out of poverty without wealth creation,” he opined, assuring that the government will help businessmen in every possible way.

