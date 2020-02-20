Robbers loot brother, sister on gunpoint in Karachi

KARACHI: The robbers looted brother and sister on a gunpoint, when they were coming out of a money changer’s shop in Karachi’s area of Mehmoodabad, ARY News reported on Thursday.

<span data-mce-type="bookmark" style="display: inline-block; width: 0px; overflow: hidden; line-height: 0;" class="mce_SELRES_start">﻿</span>

In a CCTV footage available with ARY News, two robbers, who were riding a motorbike intercepted brother and sister, when they were coming out of a money changer’s outlet in Mehmoodabad no. 2.

The robbers took away cash and fled easily from the scene. The girl can be seen resisting the robbers, when they were snatching her bag.

Read more: Robbers take 10kg meat, cash from chicken shop in Karachi

In the month of November, the city police had exposed and arrested members of a gang of rickshaw drivers involved in street crimes in Karachi.

A rickshaw driver arrested by Frere Police Station personnel had made sensational disclosures and informed the police about the gang involved in robberies and mugging crimes in Karachi.

According to police, arrested rickshaw driver Waqas in his confessional statement said he had beaten a woman on resistance and deprived her of gold bangles.

Comments

comments