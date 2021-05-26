Web Analytics
Row over mobile phone installment leaves one dead, two injured

Lahore mobile phone installment

LAHORE: A row over non-payment of a mobile phone installment claimed life of one woman while left her husband and brother-in-law injured in a Lahore locality on Wednesday.

Police relayed employees of an electronics shop opened fire at a house, as a result of which one woman was killed while her spouse and brother-in-law got wounded.

Also Read: Landlord allegedly throws acid on couple in Lahore

On getting information, a police team and ambulances reached the crime scene and shifted the deceased and injured to a hospital.

A police official said that the deceased woman’s brother-in-law had purchased a mobile phone set from the shop. The row broke out after he failed to pay a Rs800 monthly installment, the official added.

Also Read: Man, woman sustain injuries after security guard opens fire during brawl in Karachi

The police said one of the suspects involved in the firing incident has been arrested.

