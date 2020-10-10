Rs269 billion disbursed for uplift schemes under PSDP

ISLAMABAD: The federal government has disbursed Rs269 billion funds for new and ongoing uplift schemes under the Public Sector Development Programme (PSDP) 2020-21.

According to data showing details of public funds released until the first week of October during the current fiscal year, a total of Rs180.87 billion funds were released to federal ministries, Rs29.37 billion to the Water Resources Division, and Rs28.22 to the Cabinet Division.

A total of Rs32.34 billion was disbursed to the Finance Division, Rs53.07 billion to the National Highway Authority (NHA), Rs11.38 billion to Pakistan Electric Power Company (PEPCO) and National Transmission & Despatch Company (NTDC), and Rs14.03 billion to the High Education Commission (HEC).

The Ministry of Pakistan Railways was given Rs11.75 billion funds for uplift schemes while the health ministry got Rs6.79 billion. The government released Rs6 billion to the Ministry of National Food Security.

It said Azad Jammu and Kashmir and Gilgit Baltistan got uplift funds to the tune of Rs23.84 billion, while Earthquake Reconstruction and Rehabilitation Authority (ERRA) was disbursed Rs750 million.

