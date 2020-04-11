ANF busts smuggling attempt, Rs7 billion worth drugs seized: sources

ISLAMABAD: Anti-Narcotics Force (ANF) Intelligence operation on Saturday helped bust an unprecedented 7 billion rupees worth of drug smuggling attempt, sources privy to the information told ARY News.

Source claimed that a total of 700 kilograms of high-grade heroin and 80 kilograms of opium/cocaine was seized in the operation.

It was revealed that the operation took place at Port Qasim International Container Terminal in Karachi.

The container has been booked under a pseudonym which has been traced back to a resident of Sahiwal, Punjab.

Earlier on April 3, Pakistan Navy along with officials of Anti-Narcotics Force (ANF) seized a huge cache of heroin during a sea operation.

According to a spokesman for the navy, a joint intelligence-based operation was conducted by the Pakistan Navy and the Anti-Narcotics Force at Pishukan near Jiwani, Balochistan.

A huge cache of narcotics, including 100 kilograms of ice-drug was seized in the joint operation.

A PMSA vessel located and subsequently approached a suspicious fast speed boat of suspected smugglers, seized the drugs and impounded the boat.

