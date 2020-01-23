Rural areas on priority for installation of new filtration plants: Governor Punjab

A meeting of the Aab-e-Pak Authority, chaired by Punjab Governor Chaudhry Muhammad Sarwar was held in Lahore on Thursday.

The important decisions regarding the provision of clean drinking water were taken.

It was informed that the task of overhauling of the rusty filtration plants is underway.

Speaking on this occasion, the Governor said that rural areas will be given priority for installation of new filtration plants.

Earlier on January 20, The capital city administration has been provided with Rs600 million funds for uplifting rural areas and suburbs of Islamabad.

This was revealed by Deputy Commissioner Muhammad Hamza Shafqat in a series of tweets.

He said: “After immense efforts from Asad Umar and Ali Awan, Islamabad Administration has been provided with Rs 600 million approx for the uplifting of rural areas and suburbs of the Islamabad.”

“Total 47 small projects were identified with the help of local UCs which have now been tendered,” he added.

The deputy commissioner explained these projects are basically part of the Sustainable Development Goals as Pakistan is a signatory to the UNDP. “Focus of the projects is the provision of access to health, education, clean water and a better environment. These projects will not only improve the economy of the city but also generate employment.”

