Sacrificial animal markets to be set up in all major cities: govt readies proposals

ISLAMABAD: The Ministry of Interior has worked out proposals for granting permission for establishment of sacrificial animal markets in the country amid the coronavirus pandemic, ARY News reported.

According to the proposals, sacrificial animal markets will be established in all major cities of the country. These markets will be set up at the entry or exit points of cities.

There will be a complete ban on open sale of sacrificial animals within cities. Besides, security personnel will be deployed at the entrance to markets.

The ministry said proposals for Eidul Azha prayers will be thrashed out after consultation with ulema.

Proposals have also been worked out for disposal of offal and waste of sacrificial animals.

It is noteworthy that the Punjab government has devised standard operating procedures (SOPs) to establish cattle markets and holding collective sacrifice (Ijtemai Qurbani) of animals ahead on Eid-ul-Azha amid COVID-19 pandemic.

The decision on the SOPs was made by the sub-committee of the Punjab cabinet and it would be conveyed to the federal government for a final nod.

