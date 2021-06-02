Saeed Ghani issues statement regarding matric, inter exams in Sindh

KARACHI: Sindh Education Minister Saeed Ghani said Wednesday that the provincial education ministry fully agreed with the decisions made in Inter-Provincial Education Ministers Conference (IPEMC) with Shafqat Mahmood in the chair.

In a statement, Saeed Ghani endorsed the decisions taken regarding exams in today’s meeting but at the same time, the minister announced that Sindh would issue its own schedule apart from the dates issued by the federal education ministry.

“Sindh education ministry will issue a new schedule for the exams of classes 9, 10, 11, 12 in upcoming days,” the minister announced.

Saeed Ghani said yesterday had said that exams of matriculation and intermediate in the province would be held in July and the decision regarding exams of the classes up to eight would be made within the next few days.

Speaking at a press conference at Bilawal House, he said the Sindh government had already decided to conduct exams from IX to XII classes across the province.

Federal Education Minister Shafqat Mahmood announced on Wednesday that matric and intermediate exams would begin after July 10 across the country.

Briefing media about the decisions taken in today’s Inter-Provincial Education Ministers Conference (IPEMC) the education minister Shafqat Mahmood once again cleared that no student will be promoted to the next class without examinations this year.

“Exams for students of classes nine and 10 would be held only for mathematics and elective subjects this year,” he said and added that exams for students of classes 11 and 12 would be held for elective subjects only.

