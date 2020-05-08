Saeed Ghani calls upon businessmen, traders in wake of decision to ease lockdown

KARACHI: Sindh government on Friday called upon businessmen and traders of the province for formal dialogues related to the opening of businesses, ARY News reported.

Traders and businessmen have continuously remained at loggerheads with Sindh government during the coronavirus inflicted lockdown.

The afflicted traders and business owners have been called for a meeting at Minister for Education and Labour, Sindh, Saeed Ghani’s office.

It has been told that a strategy to open businesses and shops across Sindh will be discussed and a formal allowance to conduct business activities will be conveyed.

Earlier in the day, In the wake of the federal government’s decision to end the countrywide lockdown in phases starting Saturday, Sindh Chief Minister Murad Ali Shah announced that the province will ease the lockdown from Monday.

Speaking at a media briefing, the chief minister said there will be a “100% lockdown” on Saturdays and Sundays. He said industries related to the constructions sector will operate as per the SOPs.

