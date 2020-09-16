Saeed Ghani visits various schools in Korangi to review situation

KARACHI: Sindh Education Minister Saeed Ghani on Wednesday visited various schools in Korangi to review implementation on the standard operating procedures (SOPs) in the wake of coronavirus outbreak, ARY News reported.

The minister during his visit to the schools inquired about the arrangments made there to contain coronavirus outbreak.

On the occasion, the provincial education minister asked questions from the students of the schools about the SOPs designed in the wake of coronavirus pandemic.

Later, in his interaction with media persons, Saeed Ghani expressed his satisfaction over the arrangements made by the private schools and urged the administration to ensure that no student or teacher enters the school without the mask.

Schools and colleges across Pakistan reopened, yesterday, ending a nearly six-month-long closure due to coronavirus pandemic.

Read more: Educational institute in Islamabad sealed after coronavirus cases surface

According to the decision taken by the federal government, educational institutions from grade nine to onwards have reopened and if the pandemic situation remains controlled, then students in grade six to eight will return to school on September 23, while students in nursery to grade five will return to classes on September 30.

According to the SOPs issued by the government, masks is mandatory for all teachers and students, while schools, colleges.

Comments

comments