Web Analytics
The news is by your side.


Sloganeering at Quaid’s tomb: Safdar granted exemption

Capt Safdar Awan

KARACHI: A sessions court on Saturday granted exemption from personal appearance to retired Captain Muhammad Safdar, the son-in-law of former prime minister Nawaz Sharif, in a case pertaining to sloganeering at Quaid-e-Azam’s mausoleum.

Safdar Awan’s lawyers appeared in court and filed a plea on his behalf, requesting the court to grant him exemption from personal appearance in hearing as he was out of the city, due to which he could not turn up.

Also Read: Sindh body to probe Safdar’s arrest, IG Sindh issue, holds session

Granting him exemption, the court directed Safdar Awan to appear before it on next hearing. It also directed the investigation officer to submit an interim charge sheet in the case within three days.

On October 19, PML-N vice president Maryam Nawaz’s husband was arrested from a private hotel in Karachi on charges of sloganeering at Quaid-e-Azam’s tomb and later released on bail.

Also Read: Man behind sloganeering case against Safdar moves SHC for bail

A civil judge had approved his bail against a surety bond woth Rs100,000.

Comments

comments

You might also like
Pakistan

Ramzan Sugar Mills case: Hamza Shehbaz rejects travelling by bullet-proof van

Must Read

Govt asks for public’s help after Covid second wave starts

Pakistan

Court adjourns hearing of drug recovery case against Rana Sanaullah

Must Read

11 more die of coronavirus, 807 test positive in Pakistan


ARY NEWS URDU