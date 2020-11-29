‘Father, paternal relatives’ turn out to be killers of minor girl in Sahiwal

SAHIWAL: Police investigators made startling revelations in a murder case of a girl aged 8 and claimed that father and paternal relatives turned out to be murderers of the minor student Rukhsana in Sahiwal, ARY News reported on Sunday.

Police said that Rukhsana had been killed by her father, uncles and aunt, whereas, the crime weapon, shoes and other evidence were recovered from their home.

After collecting the evidence in the murder case, Harappa police arrested Rukhsana’s father and aunt. Police officials claimed that the accused killed the minor girl to trap the opponents by filing a murder case against them.

Earlier on Saturday, an eight-year-old Sahiwal girl had found dead after the kidnap while medical reports suggest sexual abuse.

According to the reports ARY News collected on the incident, the minor Rukhsana had been abducted and was taken to an unknown location where her body was later found mauled, molested, and mutilated.

The medical reports found that 8-year-old Rukhsana had conceded ax-strikes on her head while multiple scars of the sharp instruments were also visible which possibly led to her abominable murder.

Her autopsy, according to the medical experts, also suspected sexual abuse suffered by the minor. However, it is yet to be confirmed whether the police have begun the search for suspects or have booked anyone on suspicion.

