Sajal Ahad Mir posts first photo after marriage

Actors Sajal Aly and Ahad Raza Mir walked down the aisle at an undisclosed location in Abu Dhabi, UAE today.

Hours after their marriage, the newlywed couple shared their first photo after the wedding on Instagram with Sajal Aly writing a caption: “Hello Mr. Mir.”

View this post on Instagram Hello Mr. Mir ❤️ #InAbuDhabi A post shared by Sajal Ahad Mir (@sajalaly) on Mar 14, 2020 at 4:46am PDT

The wedding ceremony of the much-adored couple was kept a private affair as it was attended by close family and friends.

Photos of the pair’s Mayun ceremony were doing rounds on the internet with fans showering an outpouring of their love and well-wishes for the duo.

