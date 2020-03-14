Web Analytics
The news is by your side.


Sajal Ahad Mir posts first photo after marriage

Sajal-Aly-Ahad-Raza-Mir

Actors Sajal Aly and Ahad Raza Mir walked down the aisle at an undisclosed location in Abu Dhabi, UAE today.

Hours after their marriage, the newlywed couple shared their first photo after the wedding on Instagram with Sajal Aly writing a caption: “Hello Mr. Mir.”

 

 

View this post on Instagram

 

Hello Mr. Mir ❤️ #InAbuDhabi

A post shared by Sajal Ahad Mir (@sajalaly) on

Read More: Sajal Aly, Ahad Raza Mir become husband, wife in Abu Dhabi ceremony

The wedding ceremony of the much-adored couple was kept a private affair as it was attended by close family and friends.

Photos of the pair’s Mayun ceremony were doing rounds on the internet with fans showering an outpouring of their love and well-wishes for the duo.

Comments

comments

You might also like
Must Read

Sajal Aly, Ahad Raza Mir become husband, wife in Abu Dhabi ceremony

Lifestyle

Celebrities, politicians and athletes infected by the coronavirus

Lifestyle

Hareem Farooq aims to spread kindness through her new social media initiative

Lifestyle

Watch: Adnan Siddiqui and Hira Mani’s banter over hand sanitizer


ARY NEWS URDU
[X] Close