Salahuddin’s custodial death investigations restarted under new IO

LAHORE: Investigations in Salahuddin case, who was arrested by security officials in Rahim Yar Khan, and died a day after in custody, have restarted under a new Investigation Officer (IO), ARY News reported on Thursday.

According to details, The investigations into the case were shifted from Rahim Yar Khan yesterday, the place where the act took place while the investigative officer responsible for meting out justice to those responsible for the death was also been changed.

Read More: Senate panel on human rights expresses concern over Salahuddin’s death

Deputy Inspector-General (DIG) Zulfikar Hameed had been handed over the task of further investigations into the case.

DIG Zulfikar Hameed along with a team consisting of 4 members departed for Rahim Yar Khan, the scene of the incident, tonight

Read More: IG Punjab warns officers of strict action over custodial deaths

Formal orders of the changes were given by the additional Inspector General (IG) investigations.

DIG Zulfikar Hameed has been given a free-hand to choose officers to recruit in his investigation team on the matter.

Read More: CM Buzdar takes Punjab police to task over custodial deaths

DIG Zulfikar Hameed and his team will pen down the accounts of police officers of the police station the incident occurred at and those named in the case.

Comments

comments