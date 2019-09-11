LAHORE: Salahuddin’s custodial death investigations have taken a new turn with the officer in charge of investigations has reportedly being changed, ARY News reported on Wednesday.

Salahuddin who was arrested after being recognised by security officials in Rahim Yar Khan, after a video of him allegedly attempting to steal from an ATM and sticking his tongue out at the camera, went viral.

According to details, The investigations into the case have been shifted from Rahim Yar Khan, the place where the act took place while the investigative officer responsible for meting out justice to those responsible for the death has also been changed.

Deputy Inspector-General (DIG) Zulfikar Hameed has been handed over the task of further investigations into the case.

Formal orders of the changes were given by the additional Inspector General (IG) investigations.

DIG Zulfikar Hameed has been given a free-hand to choose officers to recruit in his investigation team on the matter.

Punjab Chief Minister Sardar Usman Buzdar on September 3 took note of recent deaths of suspects in police custody and ordered strict action against those responsible for such incidents.

Expressing anger over incidents of custodial deaths, the chief minister directed the Punjab police chief to take stern departmental action against the police officers found responsible for deaths of accused in their custody.

He warned that the relevant superintendent of police (SP) will be held responsible if any such incident occurs in the future.

Salahuddin had passed away the next day while he was in police custody. He was reportedly suffering from health issues and was rushed to a hospital when his condition deteriorated, where he succumbed to his injuries.

