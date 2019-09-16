LAHORE: Investigations in Salahuddin case, who was arrested by security officials in Rahim Yar Khan, and died a day after, in custody, the investigation team has submitted samples from the scene of the crime for a thorough probe to the forensic laboratory, ARY News reported on Monday.

The investigations into the case were shifted from Rahim Yar Khan, the place where the act took place while the investigative officer responsible for meting out justice to those responsible for the death was also changed.

Deputy Inspector-General (DIG) Zulfikar Hameed had been handed over the task of further investigations into the case.

DIG Zulfikar Hameed along with a team consisting of 4 members departed for Rahim Yar Khan, the scene of the incident, on September 12.

DIG Zulfikar Hameed had been given a free-hand to choose officers to recruit in his investigation team on the matter.

The investigative team has tendered a request to the Director-General of Public Relations (DG-PR) seeking all the footages and videos available on the incident, aired by different media channels.

IO Zulfikar Hameed has said that further investigations into the matter would be made in light of forensic inspection of the video footage and the samples collected from the scene of the crime, the family of Salahuddin may also be questioned further on the matter.

