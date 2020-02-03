Bill seeking salary appraisal for parliamentarians rejected in Senate

ISLAMABAD: A bill tendered seeking an appraisal of salaries allotted to parliamentarians was rejected by a thumping majority on Monday, ARY News reported.

Chairman Senate Sadiq Sanjrani had initiated voting on the request which got 16 votes in its favour.

29 senators voted against the motion, requests for jacking up salaries of senators and national assembly members both have been rejected.

Pakistan Tehreek-i-Insaf (PTI) voted against the bill and opposed the notion of raising salaries of politicians.

Major opposition parties also opposed the bill whereas political parties with limited numbers in the parliament voted in the bill’s support.

