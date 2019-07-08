A first in history where a convict is holding pressers and rallies: Samsam Bukhari

LAHORE: Punjab Minister for Information and Culture Syed Samsam Ali Bukhari on Monday said that he was befuddled by Maryam Nawaz Sharif’s campaigns, rallies and press conferences owing to her conviction in corruption charges, ARY News reported.

Bukhari addressing a press conference said: “It is the first time in history where a convict was hurling blames towards the courts and security institutes of the country.”

Bukhari said that Sharif Family had been involved in preparing fake documents and tempering record. He said that PML-N sough to bring Pakistani politics at a point of no return.

The minister said that in Naya Pakistan, everyone had equal rights and added that those who considered themselves above the law would be brought to justice. He said that PML-N’s leadership was trying to escape from the accountability process by creating unrest in the country.

Earlier in the day, accountability court Judge Arshad Malik, who had sentenced former prime minister Nawaz Sharif to jail had denied Maryam Nawaz’s allegations.

Yesterday, Maryam had claimed the judge was blackmailed into convicting Nawaz without any evidence in a video showed during her press conference.

In a press release issued here from Islamabad, today, Judge Malik had said that video clip was not representative of their conversation. He had said the video was not reflective of what he said to Nasir Butt.

