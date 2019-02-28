Saudi FM visiting Pakistan with crown prince’s ‘important message’: Qureshi

ISLAMABAD: Foreign Minister Shah Mehmood Qureshi has said his Saudi counterpart Adel al-Jubeir is visiting Islamabad on Thursday (today), to convey an important message of Crown Prince Mohamed Bin Salman to Pakistan.

The development comes after a telephonic conversation between Qureshi and Adel al-Jubeir last night about regional peace.

“Saudi foreign minister is visiting Pakistan today along with an important message from Saudi crown prince,” Qureshi said.

The Saudi crown prince during his recent visit to Pakistan, had said that the brotherly relationship between the kingdom and Pakistan focus on the principle of Islamic solidarity.

“The founding fathers for both countries established these relations on the principles of truthfulness, common understanding and mutual respect that go back to the first days of the establishment of Pakistan, post-World War II,” he continued.

The prince further appreciated the efforts of over two million Pakistanis, who are working in Saudi Arabia and are contributing to the development of both the countries.

“I wish all the best to the president and the prime minister in the service of this country and its people.”

