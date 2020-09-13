Surrounding houses of collapsed building to be demolished: SBCA

KARACHI: The Sindh Building Control Authority (SBCA) inspection team has said that the sealed houses adjacent to the collapsed building in Lyari’s Koyla Godam area will be demolished soon, ARY News reported on Sunday.

Earlier in the day, a two-storey residential building has collapsed in Karachi’s Lyari Town reportedly due to ongoing construction work at a nearby empty plot today.

An inspection team of SBCA arrived at the site to ascertain the reasons for the building collapse. The officials said that excavation was underway on the adjacent site through a crane which hit the wall of the building.

The SBCA officials said that an illegal go-down was established in the building. They added all houses in the surrounding of the collapsed building have been vacated which will be completed demolished soon.

Moreover, strict action will be taken against the plot owner and excavator driver over showing negligence besides completing a survey of all houses constructed near the building.

According to local residents, the first floor of the building was being used as a hotel for labourers while a go-down was established on its the ground floor. They claimed that labourers used the rooms constructed on the first floor and most of them were present in the building following a weekly holiday.

The locals said that they have tried to stop the usage of heavy machinery for the construction work and unluckily it led to the collapse of a portion of the hotel.

At least two dead bodies have been recovered and 10 injured persons were taken out of debris after a two-storey residential building has collapsed in Karachi. The building collapse incident took place near Koyla Godam area (coal go-down) in Lyari Town.

This is the sixth incident reported in 2020 which is followed by a collapse of a multi-storey residential building in Karachi’s Korangi on last Friday.

