SBCA officials to face music over Karachi building collapse

KARACHI: A probe body formed to identify loopholes that led to the collapse of a multi-story building in Karachi has hinted at taking action against the Sindh Building Control Authority (SBCA) officials over alleged involvement in allowing illegal construction, ARY NEWS reported.

The five-member probe committee led by the deputy commissioner South on Friday chaired a meeting to identify the causes behind the sudden collapse of a building in Ranchor Line area of the city.

The incident, whose footage was captured and shared online showed a six-story building caving in. However, no loss of life was reported as it was evacuated just before the incident occurred.

The committee reviewed the causes of the incident, site plan and other documents related to the building site.

The chairman committee said that the SBCA officials apprised the meeting that the building was constructed illegally. “The owners got a stay order from the court to construct the building,” it was told.

The probe body has summoned details of the SBCA officials who were allegedly involved at that time for not notifying the illegal construction to the authorities on time. The committee hinted at strict action against the officials for their involvement.

An action against the owner and builder of the construction site was also mulled during the meeting. It was further decided that the committee would likely visit the demolition site within two days.

On December 30, the Director-General Sindh Building Control Authority also formed a 7 member investigation committee to determine the cause of the building collapse.

Headed by the additional director SBCA, the primary tasks of the committee are to determine the people who approved the structure and the material used in its construction.

