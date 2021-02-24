SC wraps up bail petition of JUI-F leader Moosa Khan

The Supreme Court (SC) has wrapped up the bail petition of the close aide of Jamiat Ulema-e-Islam Fazl (JUI-F) supremo Maulana Fazlur Rehman, Moosa Khan, ARY News reported on Wednesday.

A two-member bench headed by Justice Mushir Alam heard the bail petition of JUI-F leader Moosa Khan.

During the hearing, Moosa Khan’s lawyer said that his client was a victim of political revenge and baseless allegations were levelled against him. He added that the said properties in the corruption reference belong to his mother.

The prosecutor of the National Accountability Bureau (NAB) argued that the property was purchased from a private person, whereas, Moosa Khan’s parents were not having enough resources to buy it.

Justice Mushir Alam questioned the NAB prosecutor regarding the progress of proceedings on the corruption reference in the trial court. To this, the NAB prosecutor apprised the top court that 40 witnesses have been included in the reference and the Peshawar High Court (PHC) issued orders to complete the hearings.

The SC bench wrapped up the bail petition of Moosa Khan and remarked that the bail petition could be filed after the timeline of the high court.

Moosa Khan is a member of JUI-F’s central council and emir of Paharpur tehsil of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa’s Dera Ismail Khan district.

The JUI-F leader is facing allegations of possessing illegal assets, as well as making illegal appointments including his son and nephew.

He had been arrested by the anti-corruption watchdog on September 24 last year in connection with the graft cases. Moreover, the bureau had also filed a reference in January against the associate of JUI-F supremo Maulana Fazlur Rehman for making illegal appointments.

