Zardari’s close aide moves SC for bail, notice issued

ISLAMABAD: The Supreme Court on Tuesday issued a notice to the National Accountability Bureau (NAB) on a petition of former president Asif Ali Zardari’s close aide Anwar Majeed seeking bail in the multi-billion fake accounts case.

A division bench of the apex court comprising Justice Mushir Alam and Justice Qazi Amin directed the bureau’s prosecutor general to file comments by next hearing. Anwar Majeed, who is also the owner of Omni Group, moved the petition seeking bail on medical grounds.

The hearing of the case was adjourned until Sept 2.

Read More: One more fake account case detected in Sindh

The petitioner’s lawyer stated before the bench that the Sindh High Court in a ruling observed that the country’s laws don’t provide for allowing an under-trial or convicted prisoner to go abroad for treatment.

He said Anwar Majeed needs to undergo a medical procedure that is possible only abroad and requested the bench to grant him bail so that he could travel abroad for treatment.

Read More: NAB moves SC to cancel Abdul Ghani Majeed’s bail in fake accounts case

Comments

comments