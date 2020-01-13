SC reinstates BAP’s Akbar Askani as Balochistan Assembly lawmaker

QUETTA: The Supreme Court on Monday suspended an election tribunal’s Dec 31 verdict that invalidated election of the Balochistan Awami Party’s (BAP) Akbar Askani, ARY News reported.

A bench of the apex court headed by Justice Umar Atta Bandial heard a petition filed by Askani who assailed the tribunal’s decision.

Over the course of the hearing, the petitioner’s lawyer requested the court to give some time to submit relevant documents.

On the other hand, a lawyer representing the petitioner’s rival candidate pleaded with the bench not to grant a stay in the case.

The hearing was put off until Jan 24.

Earlier, on Dec 31, the tribunal declared election of Abdul Rehman Khetran and Akbar Askani as void while deciding election petitions against them.

Abdul Rehman Khetran had won the provincial assembly seat PB-VIII Barkhan and Akbar Askani was returned elected from PB -48 Kech-IV constituency.

The tribunal has ordered re-election on the constituencies vacated due to the decision.

Both members were affiliated with Balochistan Awami Party, which is the major partner in the provincial ruling coalition.

Sardar Abdul Rehman Khetran was the information technology minister in Chief Minister Jam Kamal‘s cabinet. He was elected MPA as an independent candidate from Barkhan in 2018 general election. He had later joined the Balochistan Awami Party (BAP).

While Mir Akbar Askani had won the election on BAP ticket from provincial constituency PB-48 Kech-IV in general election.

Balochistan National Party (Awami) candidate Muhammad Asghar stood second and Hammal Khan of Balochistan National Party remained third in the polls.

Comments

comments